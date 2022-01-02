DEKALB COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) -- One man is dead after a house fire in a DeKalb County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Multiple DeKalb County fire crews were on scene at the home on Flintwood Drive, off Gresham Road.
According to the department, two brothers were in the home at the time of the fire and one of them died.
"There was a resident in the front yard upon arrival that said his brother was known to smoke in bed," Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. "Again, it is under investigation, so we don't have those exact facts yet."
As of Sunday night, fire officials had not released the age or identity of the man.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.