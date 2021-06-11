ATLANTA (CBS46) — One man was shot early Friday morning after police say he tried to enter his ex-girlfriend's apartment.
Atlanta Police say a woman was in her home in the 1100 block of Astor Avenue with a male friend when her ex-boyfriend looked through the window of her apartment and saw the man in her home. The ex-boyfriend then came into the apartment and allegedly shot at the man already in the home.
Police say the man in the home returned fire and hit the ex-boyfriend. That man transported himself to an Atlanta Fire Station and was then taken to the hospital.
No condition has been released at this time, only that he is stable.
No charges have been announced at this time at APD says the investigation is ongoing.
