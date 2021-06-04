ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say they are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Peachtree Road NE in Buckhead.
However, police say the actual shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Piedmont Road NE.
They say one man was shot and he was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
Police say they were able to make an arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting and charges are pending.
An investigation is ongoing.
