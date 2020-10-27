GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police announced officers in their jurisdiction will aggressively crackdown on illegal street racers.
According to a police spokesperson, Gwinnett County police will be conducting increased traffic enforcement, along with troopers with the Georgia State patrol.
The spokesperson noted, “reports of street racing will be addressed with increased officer presence and traffic violation enforcement.”
This comes on the heels of both Sandy Springs and Atlanta police departments announcing their crackdowns on illegal street racing.
In August, Atlanta officials voted to fine not only street racers, but also passengers and other participants.
