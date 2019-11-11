ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Michelle Williams started a My Kind of Dad, a full-service balloon company, last year, which then lead her to create the Inmates to Children program where she hand makes balloons for children whose parents are incarcerated.
“Everyone makes mistakes in life but that should never take a father away from being a father to his child, or a mother being a mother to their child,” she said.
Michelle and her husband Jay visit jails around metro Atlanta helping inmates connect with their children from inside. They recently stopped by the Douglasville Sheriffs Office to surprise five little girls with a present and a handwritten letter from mommy or daddy.
Four-year-old Diane was surprised when she found out she had received a teddy bear from her daddy. He was recently incarcerated and it is unclear when he will get out. Her grandparents said it’s been difficult not having their son around.
“It’s hard on us but we kind of understand a little more. They don’t know what’s really going on just that mommy or daddy can’t be here,” said Diane’s grandfather George Shubar.
Michelle and Jay give out personalized teddy bears twice a month but admit it’s been hard to do it more often. Not only do they hand make the balloons in their home, but they also purchase the materials with their own money and use their personal vehicles to transport the items.
“We won’t stop this, this will always be continuous to go on, all we need is help to keep our hands going.”
