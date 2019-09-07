CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lake City Police probably did not expect to catch a suspect from the Sheriff's Top Ten Most Wanted during a traffic stop.
Marcus Parks Jr. was pulled over by police near Forest Pkwy. and Jonesboro Rd. The officer's tag reader showed the vehicle as uninsured.
A run through the system had Parks as being wanted for aggravated assault, while also listing him as number 8 on the Most Wanted list.
Parks made the list after having used a box cutter on a man, leaving him with a five-inch cut from the top of his ear to his neck.
Parks surrendered without incident and was transported to one of Georgia's toughest prisons, a para-military facility many call "The Hill-ton."
