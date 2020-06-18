ATLANTA (CBS46) Devin Brosnan, an Atlanta Police officer currently on administrative leave, has turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail and is facing aggravated assault charges.
Brosnan turned himself in Thursday morning and has been charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the fatal shooting of 27 year-old Rayshard Brooks on June 12.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks had fallen asleep in his car while in the drive-thru of a Wendy's on University Avenue in Atlanta. The GBI said when officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan arrived, they talked with Brooks and gave him a sobriety test, which they said he failed.
At that point, Brooks and the officers struggled before he was able to get control of one of the officer's stun guns. The GBI said Brooks then began to run and the officers started to chase him. GBI investigators said Brooks turned to the officers with the stun gun up and he was shot by Officer Rolfe who was chasing him. Brooks later died at a hospital during surgery.
Rolfe faces 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault and has yet to turn himself in. He has until 6 p.m. Thursday night.
