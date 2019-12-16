CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) One of two Clayton County twin sisters accused of robbing and then beating up a woman with a frying pan has been taken into custody by police.
According to Clayton County Police, Kyra and Tyra Faison, both 19, allegedly kicked in the door of the residence of the victim and then beat the woman with a frying pan on December 10.
Police say they then dragged the victim out of the home, took her car keys and continued to punch and kick her.
An investigation later led to warrants being issued for both Kyra and Tyra. Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespassing-damage to property.
Tuesday morning, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Tyra Faison had been taken into custody at a home in Morrow. Kyra is still being sought.
Kyra Faison is also charged with failure to appear after not showing up for a court date on December 12.
Kyra is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She's approximately 5’2” and weighs about 117 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.
(2) comments
It is past time for home invasions, drive-by shootings, shootings in malls and other public places including churches, car-jackings, and slap downs in the streets to be prosecuted as TERRORISM
thuggery knows no gender, race, or age
