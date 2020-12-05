One person dead after massive apartment fire in Athens

A massive apartment fire left one person dead early Saturday morning in Athens.
Athens-Clarke County Firefighters were dispatched around 4:36 a.m. after reports of an apartment fire on Westchester Drive.
Upon arrival, fire crew members found an apartment unit with heavy fire penetrating through the roof. Four fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and over 20 Firefighters were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments and bring it under control, authorities told CBS46 News.
According to officials, they searched the adjacent apartments and found that all occupants had escaped unharmed.
Once the fire was brought under control, crew members discovered one person dead inside the unit. The victim was then transported to the GBI Crime Lab for cause of death and positive identification.
Fire investigators from the Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are in the process of investigating the origin and cause of the fire, officials told CBS46 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.