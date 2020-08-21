ATLANTA (CBS46)-- One person has died and another is injured after an early-morning crash on I-20.
Dekalb County Police responded to the area of I-20 eastbound at Panola Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say it appears the driver of a small sedan rear-ended a tractor trailer.
The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
