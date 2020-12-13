Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta Sunday night.
Around 8:42 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call on the 1000 block of Cordova Street. Upon arrival, police found one person dead on the scene who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Authorities have not released further information at this time as this is an on-going investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
