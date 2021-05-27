ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a MARTA rider Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on the northbound train at the Five Points station. Police say one person was shot in the chest. The person was reported alert and conscious when they were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
During the incident, another person was grazed by a bullet. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.