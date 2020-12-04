Authorities are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one man in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Cairo Street near North Avenue.
Fire crew members were able to remove the victim but unable to be revived him.
This is an on-going investigation and fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.
Stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
