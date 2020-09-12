PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was killed in a double shooting late Friday night. Gwinnett County police were called to an apartment complex at 3495 Jones Mill Road in Peachtree Corners around 10:46 p.m. Officers found a man and woman inside a silver sedan. Both were shot. The man was dead. The woman suffered from several gunshot wounds. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
There is no suspect description available at this time. The shooting is under investigation.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
