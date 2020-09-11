Bolton Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say one person was killed Friday afternoon when a truck with a man lift on top of it caught fire.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. in the area of Bolton Drive NW and Holtz Lane. Responders were able to remove the downed wire from the truck and extinguish the fire.

Police say the male victim was operating the truck when he may have made contact with electrical wires while working. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.