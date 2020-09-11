ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say one person was killed Friday afternoon when a truck with a man lift on top of it caught fire.
The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. in the area of Bolton Drive NW and Holtz Lane. Responders were able to remove the downed wire from the truck and extinguish the fire.
Police say the male victim was operating the truck when he may have made contact with electrical wires while working.
