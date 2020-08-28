KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46)-- One person is recovering from an early morning shooting in Kennesaw.
Police say they were called to a home on the corner of North Avenue and Maple Drive at 2:44 a.m. for reports of a suspicious person. That's where officers found a man lying in the front yard.
Authorities say the resident of the home shot the man through the door, hitting him in the right shoulder. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
