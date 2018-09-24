Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that left one person shot on Glenwood Ave on September 18.
Police say David Parrish, III, and his girlfriend were escorting a female friend to her car parked near Holy Taco when several men exited a nearby vehicle with guns drawn.
Parrish began to reach for his weapon when he was shot in the upper right inner thigh. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
One male managed to grab the female victim's purse and cell phone. The suspects then fled in a black sedan, possibly a Honda.
Anyone with information can provide tips anonymously to www.StopCrimeATL.com, or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
