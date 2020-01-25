SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shots rang out near the Walmart on Centerville Rd. in Snellville Saturday sending one man to the hospital. The shooting happened early Saturday afternoon.
According to Gwinnett County Police, the victim was shot in the leg and shoulder, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. GCPD said it's crime scene unit was at the location and processing the scene.
This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS46 on all digital platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
