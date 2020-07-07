DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Crews were able to rescue a person after a tree fell onto multiple homes and a vehicle in Decatur early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Drexel Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Not many details are known but we've been told one person was rescued after a tree toppled onto two homes and a car.
No word on that person's condition. No other injuries were reported. We've also received word that the roadway is partially blocked and commuters are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
