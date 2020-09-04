Dekalb Police release video of deadly bus stop attack

DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)-- Police are searching for a man who took part in a deadly attack at a bus stop.

Dekalb County Police say Bruce Mitchell was sitting at a bus stop on Wesley Chapel Road, when a shirtless man snatched his bag and another man knocked him unconscious.

Mitchell later died.

Police say one suspect, Joel Baker, was arrested and charged with murder. The shirtless man, shown in surveillance video released by the department, has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dekalb County Police.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.