DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)-- Police are searching for a man who took part in a deadly attack at a bus stop.
Dekalb County Police say Bruce Mitchell was sitting at a bus stop on Wesley Chapel Road, when a shirtless man snatched his bag and another man knocked him unconscious.
Mitchell later died.
Police say one suspect, Joel Baker, was arrested and charged with murder. The shirtless man, shown in surveillance video released by the department, has not been found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dekalb County Police.
A few days later, the victim died from his injuries. The second suspect was arrested on Sept. 3 & charged with Murder. The man who initiated the attack has yet to be identified. If you recognize him or the gray SUV, please call 911 or Homicide at 770-724-7850. ▶️#WeAreDKPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/k4x0gelhwc— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) September 3, 2020
