The Atlanta Police along with the Marta Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured two people in midtown Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on the northbound platform of the Arts Center Station. Police say one suspect is in custody and has been transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
Authorities also reported that one person was grazed in the leg by a bullet.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
