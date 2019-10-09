DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have identified the three suspects accused of fatally shooting a man who was leaving a movie theater in DeKalb County in September.
The shooting happened on September 29 around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stonecrest Mall. Kevin Downer was fatally shot as he was leaving the theater.
DeKalb County Police announced Wednesday morning that they're searching for Taron Williams, Jermel Campbell and Trayvon Williams in connection to the case.
Police say Taron Williams turned himself in to DeKalb County Police Department early Wednesday afternoon.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the other two suspects, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police at (404) 286-7900.
Murder Suspects Wanted: Three men are wanted for the shooting death of Kevin Downer at Stonecrest Mall on 9/29/2019. Murder warrants have been issued for Taron Williams, Jermel Campbell & Trayvon Williams. Pls call DKPD or Crimestoppers with info leading to their arrests. #DKPD pic.twitter.com/StIo0wCdwK— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 9, 2019
