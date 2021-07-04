ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen is dead and two other teens are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight turned into bullets flying Saturday night.
A man who works in the area and wishes to stay anonymous said he heard 7-gun shots around 10:00 p.m., a sound that is all too familiar in the neighborhood.
"There’s a lot of gunshots and murders and stuff going on…” the man said.
The rising violence in Atlanta has the community concerned.
"Between this block and three blocks up ...this whole area I hear gun shots every night," the man went on to say.
Police said as of late June, there have been at least 386 shootings in the city, up 41 percent compared to the same time last year.
“Most of them arrived on scooters in the 400 block of my McAfee there was seven juveniles fighting somehow there was some type of gunfire that erupted and striking three victims” explained Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr.
Officers surveyed the area for additional victims and suspects, and detained a 17-year-old boy with two firearms.
“It was probably about 50 kids ran up to the corner crying talking about there was a fire up there one of the boys mentioned that it was his brother there was a twin and they had gotten killed,” the man goes on to say.
Police said this investigation is ongoing.
“We’re hoping that these kids that were out here they’ll do the right thing and call crime stoppers so that they can remain anonymous and just let us know what occurring,” Deputy Chief Hampton said.
