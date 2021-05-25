DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – As part of his proposal on how to spend federal pandemic-relief funds, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday he’d like to see every county employee get a one-time bonus.
In a virtual county commission meeting, Thurmond told county commissioners the county received $73 million of its American Rescue Plan allotment Thursday. The federal dollars are to be used to help communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
Like many other communities during the last fiscal year, DeKalb gave no raises to its employees from sanitation workers to law enforcement officers.
“I’m certain that because of the work that this government authority and the employees of DeKalb County engaged in, we not only saved lives but we protected in many ways the quality of life,” Thurmond said.
Under his plan, public safety employees would get a one-time $3,000 bonus after July 1. Public safety employees include police officers, firefighters, E-911 employees, medical examiner investigators, marshals, state and juvenile court probation officers, sworn code enforcement officers, animal services officers, DeKalb EMA workers, district attorney investigators, solicitor-general investigators, sheriff’s deputies, detention officers and security technicians.
All other DeKalb County employees would get a one-time $2,000 retention bonus after July 1.
Because of an increase in crime in DeKalb County and across the nation, county administrators are also proposing to use millions more of the federal funding for crime prevention and intervention strategies.
Commissioners will vote on the spending proposals in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.