BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) — Just days after a woman was killed in a house fire, her husband, who had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital, has also died.
On Aug. 25, Febe Santos, 41, a mother of four, ended up trapped in the basement of her home during a fire, when the floor above her collapsed. Firefighters were not able to get to her because the staircase was compromised as well.
Her mother-in-law and children were able to get out of the house safely. Meanwhile, her husband, Humberto Giron, was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Giron learned of his wife's death while in the hospital.
“Of course, his heart is breaking, but he’s strong because he has four kids,” a cousin of Santos told CBS46.
However, on Wednesday, Giron lost his battle with COVID-19. A GoFundMe page has been setup to support their four children who were left behind.
