One week since deadly metro Atlanta spa shootings claimed the lives of 8

One week after the murders of eight people at three metro Atlanta spas, the pain still runs deep. Candles, flowers, and messages of solidarity make up a growing memorial outside each business.
Three women were shot and killed at the Gold Spa and another across the street at Aromatherapy on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Plus, four more people were killed at Youngs Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth and authorities reported that none of the victims have been laid to rest.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday calling for common sense gun control legislation to strengthen background checks, ban certain firearms and eliminate high-capacity magazines.
“This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives and we have to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process,” Biden said.
Investigators arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long from Woodstock and charged him with eight counts of murder. And less than a week after the metro Atlanta spa shootings another gunman killed 10-people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.
“The unfairness of it all is going to be difficult for people to process. Flags have barely raised back to full mast after the traffic shooting in Atlanta that claimed 8 lives and now a tragedy here close to home, at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the house and senate to act,” Biden said.
