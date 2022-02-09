ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A year after a 12-year-old boy was found murdered in southwest Atlanta, his family continues to wait for answers.
There’s not a day that goes by that Wanda Mack doesn’t think about her grandson, David Mack. She raised him like he was her own child.
“I miss going to bed with his, ‘I love you,’” she said. “It’s hard losing a child. It’s a hard feeling because I thought he was coming back home.”
David disappeared on Feb. 9, 2021. He was last seen on Ring video outside his grandmother’s home on Beecher Road. The 7th grader had told his grandmother he was going to play with a friend but never made it.
Instead, David’s family discovered his lifeless body the following day in a wooded area off Shirley Dr. - not too far from his home. He had been shot several times.
“There is no amount of therapy that can heal us, that can remove the trauma of finding his body and in the manner in which he was killed,” David’s aunt, Ayana Riley said with tears in her eyes.
Riley is frustrated with the apparent lack of information in her nephew’s case. She said the family has received little to no updates from the Atlanta Police Department about the investigation.
“We know nothing about forensics being done on his phone,” she said. “We know nothing about them pulling camera footage. So, in our minds Atlanta police has done absolutely nothing.”
The family is pleading for someone to come forward so they can find some peace.
“I know what it means to be scared but sometimes you have to walk out on faith and know that you’re doing the right thing,” said David’s grandmother.
The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:
Our investigators are committed to solving the case of David Mack and we continue to ask the community for any information they can provide. Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit and/or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
