It’s a day most of us for will always remember but would like to forget. March 11, 2020, 5 presumptive cases of Coronavirus turned up in Georgia. And on that day, CBS46 spoke exclusively with one of those people about the illness.
“A little bit of chest pain other than that that's just me recovering from pneumonia coughs, I still have a wicked cough,” coronavirus victim Joe Camp said.
And as the pandemic spread, toilet paper disappeared off grocery store shelves. Meanwhile in Fulton County, schools closed after a teacher became ill with the virus. 93,000 students were told to stay home while crews cleaned dozens of schools.
And in the world of sports, the NCAA basketball tournament and Final Four in Atlanta was cancelled. Plus, the NBA season was suspended after Rudy Gobert with the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. The Atlanta Hawks season was over.
“We didn't know about all the details until literally 30 minutes before the game and for us to be hit with that right before the game for us to have that on our minds maybe tonight was just thinking about next steps for us,” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young said.
Fast forward to March 11, 2021, there has been more than 831,000 confirmed cases of COVID and over 15,000 deaths. Fortunately, vaccines were manufactured in record time and 2.4 million Georgians have been vaccinated.
“I’m convinced that we are going to get there sooner rather than later if we continue to get shots in arms and if we continue to do all the things that have gotten us here over this past year,” Governor Kemp said.
