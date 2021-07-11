LUMPKIN County, Ga. (CBS46) — Lumpkin County Sherriff Officers are currently involved in a chase in the Mt Olive Road area.
Police say the suspect began shooting at officers and fled from his vehicle into the woods. Officers have the area surrounded with GPS aviation and man-tracking dogs on the ground.
Police warn the suspect Gerardo Jonathan Flowers, AKA “Jerry,” is extremely dangerous. They are urging individuals to avoid the area and for residents to lock their property.
The suspect has charges pending in Lumpkin County and existing charges in Hall and Habersham County already.
Police say residents should call 911 if they see anyone entering their property.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as new details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.