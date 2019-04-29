HALL COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Social media helped Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators track down a suspect.
He was wanted for exposing himself. Investigators figured the extra exposure online would help find him, and it did.
The department posted a surveillance picture of the guy they said exposed himself to a clerk at a convenience store in the 2100 block of GA 60/Candler Road on April 17.
Folks recognized the guy and helped investigators identify him.
Within 24 hours, 21-year-old Jorge Luis Perez turned himself in. He is charged with public indecency and indecent exposure. Perez is out on bond.
