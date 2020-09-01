COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some parents in Cobb County are fed up with online learning.
It’s another day, another disappointment for freshman Delaney Slocumb.
“It has been a complete failure for us,” Slocumb said.
Her mother Jennifer said Cobb County’s CTLS online learning platform has been a problem from day one.
“She’s had days where for two periods she didn’t have any FaceTime with her teacher at all,” Slocumb said.
Technical issues have forced Delaney to play catch-up in order to keep up with her daily assignments.
“If I could afford it right now and there were openings in some of these private schools that we’re surrounded by I would absolutely pull her out and put her in a private school,” Slocumb said.
Annmarie Grenga decided to withdraw her kids from Cobb Schools and teach them on her own.
“I bought some curriculum and then I also bought some lesson plans from teachers that sell them online so that’s what we’ve been doing,” Grenga said.
And to maximize the homeschool experience, she’s taking them on an educational field trip this week.
“It’s a lesson on manatees and dolphins so we’re going to the beach and we’re going to do a big science lesson there and continue to do the rest of their schooling while we’re there for a few days,” Grenga said.
And back at the Slocumb household, they’re calling on the Superintendent to provide a detailed plan for returning to the classroom.
“He has not been very transparent. I have not seen any plan in place for phasing back in and I’ve seen every county around us with the exception of maybe one who has either gone back, started phasing, or has a plan to start phasing and we as Cobb County citizens and parents have no information,” Slocumb said.
A school district spokesperson said they will provide face-to-face classes as soon as public health guidance and data allows.
"As of yesterday, we have distributed approximately 33,000 devices and have 7,000 remaining requests. We have not seen enrollment patterns which are much different than traditional years and will not have concrete enrollment numbers until October’s state FTE count. We will provide a face-to-face and remote classroom option as soon as public health guidance and data for Cobb County allows," said a district spokesperson.
As for enrollment numbers, the Cobb County School District said it's not much different than past years and they won't have an official account until October.
