State lawmakers are hoping to make online sports gambling legal in Georgia in hopes of raking in the millions of dollars it generates online.
Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, is the bill’s sponsor.
"Essentially all that we are doing is we are creating another lottery game that will capture the revenue for what people are already spending in Georgia," Stephens said.
He notes online sports betting would bring in about $80 million going that would go to the HOPE scholarship and pre-k. It would work using a mobile app operated by the Georgia lottery.
"Georgians are currently spending $4.8 billion offshore [on sports wagering], and so the activity is going on already. All we are going to do is capture a portion of that. We are going to tax it at 20%. We are going to have six vendors minimum," Stephens explained.
For some lawmakers voting for a gambling bill will be a moral conflict. Stephens has seen that hurdle before.
"It places them in the cross hairs of an enigma because either they have to vote against HOPE or they’ve got to vote for gambling," Stephens said.
All four Atlanta professional teams are on board for the bill to become law, he adds.
Billy Linville represents all four teams who have formed the Georgia Professional Sports Integrity Alliance.
"Right now everyone entertains themselves on their cell phones, and in order for The Braves and The Falcons and The Hawks and United to engage those younger fans we need to legalize sports wagering," Linville said.
Jay Kornegay has worked in sports betting for 30 years. He's seen states like Georgia slowly join the fold.
"I think it’s a lot safer for patrons to wager in a regulated environment than to going onto the black market," said Kornegay, the executive vice-president of SuperBook Operations.
Stephens says Nascar has expressed interest in the practice being legal in Georgia as well.
The mobile wagering would not include college teams, only professional sports, and the app would be geofenced to only operate in Georgia.
The bill is expected to be head to a vote on the House floor Friday.
