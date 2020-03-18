ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- North Georgia health departments are scaling back non-essential services as they work to make healthcare providers available to assist patients and communities impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Health services that are deemed "crucial" during this time will continue to be made available in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
Those services include:
- Birth control
- STD/HIV testing
- Immunizations for children 5 years of age and under
- Tdap vaccinations
- Hepatitis A vaccinations
- Medicaid enrollment for women't health and pregnancy
- WIC vouchers
Healthcare providers advise those seeking medical attention to: make an appointment for service, to enter the health department alone and only one adult is allowed to accompany a child.
Contacting North Georgia health departments:
- Cherokee: Canton - (770) 345-7371, Woodstock (770) 928-0133
- Fannin: (706) 632-3023
- Gilmer: (706) 635-4363
- Murray: (706) 695-4585
- Pickens: (706) 253-2821
- Whitfield: (706) 279-9600
