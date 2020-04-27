ATLANTA (CBS46) – Days after some businesses in Georgia opened their doors for the first time in more than a month, restaurants and theaters joined the list of companies that can open their doors to the public again, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world.
Beginning April 27 at midnight, restaurants and dining services are allowed no more than 10 patrons inside an establishment per every 500 square feet of public space. Though dine-in services are permissible, they must abide by a list of 39 strict guidelines including, but not limited to, those listed below:
- Screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever of over 100.4
- Require workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or to seek medical attention.
- Implement teleworking for all possible workers
- Implement staggered shifts for all possible workers
- Limit contact between wait staff and patrons
- Discontinue use of salad bars and buffets
- Remove items from self-service drink, condiment, utensil and tableware stations
- Limit party size
- Those found in violation of the order may be cited as well as being charged with a misdemeanor.
Still, even with the Governor’s order allowing businesses to re-open, it doesn’t mean restaurants around the state were turning on the welcome sign for customers to come inside. Many remain open to takeout/delivery but are not necessarily opening their dining rooms just yet. Here’s a list of some of the restaurants CBS46’s Adam Murphy found who are not opening Monday:
- Marietta Fish Market
- Los Rancheros
- Slopes BBQ
- The Varsity
- Table and Main
- Mary Mac’s Tea Room
- Mojitos
- The Crossing
- Cherokee Cattle Company
- Triple Jay’s Pizza
- Il Giallo
- Nakato
- Osteria Mattone
- Haven
- Pasta Bella
- Loca Luna
Among those who did open their doors, at least somewhat, on Monday were:
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- Smokey Bones Barbecue
- The Original Hot Dog Factory
- Waffle House – opening at least 330 dining rooms across the state (with above restrictions)
- Chronic Tacos
- Taka Sushi
- Marietta Diner
- Marietta Pizza Company
- Moe’s Original BBQ
- Rocky Mountain Pizza
- Bantam Pub
Bloomin’ Brands, which owns Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, Flemings, and Aussie Grill by Outback said they were planning to start opening some restaurants in Georgia this week, but the opening date would vary by brand and/or location. The company said restaurant-goers should check with the location to see if it’s opened this week.
Theaters were also on the list of businesses that could start to re-open Monday, but don’t expect to see large lines at any of the major chain theaters. According to Deadline.com, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will not be opening soon. Deadline reported AMC Theaters is looking at a possible early June comeback; Cinemark was looking at July 1; and Regal hasn’t set an official date to open back up to customers.
The National Association of Theater Owners issued a statement last week saying:
Independent theaters and drive-in theaters can re-open, but they likely won’t have any brand new movies to show. Most major studios have delayed their biggest openings through at least the end of May. Deadline reported June 19 and July 17 are the next big dates on the schedule for large-scale Hollywood movies.
