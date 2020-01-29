ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Extra, extra, read all about it! A local casting agency is now casting extras for a movie being filmed in Atlanta.
Hylton Casting Agency announced they're casting extras for the film Willy's Wonderland starring Nicholas Cage, which will film in Atlanta in February.
They are requesting adults, ages eighteen and older and children, ages eight to twelve. Those who submit can be of any look or ethnicity.
The extras rate is $75 for 8 hours.
For more information or to submit for the casting, click here.
