(CBS46) -- It's an open casting call for Georgia's next U.S Senator.
With Johnny Isakson stepping down at the end of this year, it falls on Governor Brian Kemp to appoint a replacement to serve out some of his term.
The Governor announced anyone can apply and be vetted for the job online.
The Governor's office did say they will release the names of all applicants.
The Governor and his team already have some ideas of who they want to apply and will likely be selecting someone with a similar political ideology. As the administration wants to keep that seat in GOP hands.
