BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Opening statements will begin Friday in the trial for the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

It's been nearly two years since Arbery's death but now the suspects in his killing will have their day in court. However, some are concerned about the jury handling the case.

The jury will officially be seated in the morning, but family members, spectators, and even other attorneys are telling CBS46 News that they're completely shocked at the racial makeup of the final jury pool. 

