BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Opening statements will begin Friday in the trial for the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
It's been nearly two years since Arbery's death, but now the suspects in his killing will have their day in court.
The jury will officially be seated in the morning, but family members, spectators, and even other attorneys are telling CBS46 News that they're completely shocked at the racial makeup of the final jury pool.
Out of the 12 jurors and 4 alternates chosen Wednesday afternoon, only one juror is Black—a man. The remaining jurors are all White. The group will decide the fate of Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan who are accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February of 2020.
The state immediately argued the jury makeup is a result of racial discrimination in jury selection. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski raised what’s technically called a Batson challenge, which is a legal challenge made against a party for using preemptory strikes to dismiss a juror on the basis of race.
The defended its strikes against Black jurors.
“The jurors that we have found cut across all lines, cut across gender, cut across age, cut across race and ethnicity,” said Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Jason Sheffield. “We're very pleased that we have been able to select now 16 members of this community, where this community can now decide the pending issues of this indictment. And, we truly believe that they will do so fairly,” Sheffield added.
Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed with the state that there appeared to be racial bias.
“The court has found that there appears to be appears to be potential discrimination in the panel,” Walmsley stated in court. “One of the challenges the counsel recognized is the racial overtones in the case,” he added.
But, with that said, Judge Walmsley did no re-seat the jury saying that defense attorneys provided “race-neutral reasons” to explain why they chose to strike the 11 Black jurors in the final pool. The state did not dismiss any Black jurors.
“It was racist to block 11 of the Black jurors, of the 12 Black jurors,” said activist Barbara Armwine. “That was just wrong. There is no justification for that and to act like that was race-neutral, that’s just pretense. We’ve got to be very real about the era that we live in,”she told journalists outside the courthouse as she prepared to march through the streets of Brunswick Thursday evening.
"Seeing the African American jurors come in and they were questioned so harshly by the defense team, ad seeing them all struggle, I mean it was very hard,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother. ”It was just, unreal. I just can't put it into words. I was very shocked that we only had one Black, African-American man. I mean that was devastating."
Throughout the day Thursday, Judge Walmsley heard final pre-trial motions from attorney trying to get evidence into court that would be favorable to them. Walmsley again blocked the defense attorney’s attempt to admit Arbery’s mental health records, and toxicology report showing a small amount of marijuana. He also rejected efforts to have a use of force expert testify as a witness for Travis McMichael.
“He’d been trained for ten years on trainings all law enforcement officers are trained on,” said Travis McMichael’s attorney Franklin Hogue.
“None of that applies to any of that applies to any of those defendants. None of them are law enforcement officers,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski. Walmsey was also asked by the defense to blur the Confederate flag license plate that Travis McMichael has on his case. Attorney Jason Sheffield said the tag can be seen as “inflammatory.”
in a final show of unity the Arbery family, flanked by activists with the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter and other community supporters, marched through the streets of Brunswick—escorted by the county sheriff and police—as they called on the community to ensure justice.
