GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader is used to being on the bench, but on Monday she was a defendant in the courthouse she’s presided in since 2012.
Schrader is on trial for computer trespass. During opening statements, her attorney told a jury just why she believed District Attorney Danny Porter was hacking into her computer.
“Several documents were printed on the printer that judge Schrader has,” B.J. Bernstein explained. “What happens on another day? Out comes an 18-page police incident report. Something she does not have access to.”
In court it was revealed that Schrader contacted the county’s IT department. They couldn’t solve the issue.
“I remember clearly that day, I think Judge Schrader was frustrated and she said yeah I’m going to get a PI involved, I’m going to get the GBI involved,” explained Hayat Zamayar, who works in the county’s IT department.
Prosecutors said Schrader hired private investigators to look into the alleged hacking. They in turn hired registered sex offender and Dragon Con co-founder Ed Kramer to investigate. A search of Kramer’s home revealed he was working for the judge.
“It was brought to my attention that there was a folder that was labeled judge Schrader and that device that was seized,” said District Attorney Danny Porter.
Several witnesses were called to testify including Porter.
“Mr. Porter, have you ordered anyone in your office to surveil or put any sort of network intrusion into Judge Schrader’s computer?"
“No,” answered Porter.
Kramer entered an Alford plea and is expected to testify.
