The City of South Fulton has launched an initiative that will focus on three key areas in the city - code enforcement, traffic enforcement and roadside garbage pick-up.
The new initiative will be called "Operation Better South Fulton." The goal is to make the roads and highways of South Fulton safer and more attractive for residents and visitors. The traffic enforcement units will provide highly visible patrols in effort to curb the number of accidents. Units will focus on the following roads:
Stonewall Tell
Welcome All
Pullen Lane
Jailette
Old Fairburn
Jones
Washington
Public works will focus on clearing garbage from the rights of way along these roads. Code enforcement will identify property violations, notify owners and set strategies for bringing those properties into compliance.
