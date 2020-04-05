ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Wounded Warrior Project launched a national campaign to reach nearly 20,000 wounded veterans and family members this month.
The goal is to help those who may be experiencing additional stress amid the Coronavirus.
“We want to be that buffer, we want to be that support system,” said DeeMike Daniels, the Alumni Engagement Manager for the Wounded Warrior Project.
The initiative, Operation Check-In, is connecting warriors and family members around the country, and providing support in the areas of mental, physical, and financial health.
“We had to adapt to a virtual programming,” added Daniels.
Around 500 Wounded Warrior project teammates are making calls to spread awareness about the organization’s virtual programming available to all registered warriors.
“We have not skipped a beat, outside of being face to face with Warriors, we still run our same programming,” Daniels said.
The engagement helps with various aspects from mental health, benefits assistance, employment services, and health and wellness.
“In fact, a lot of the numbers have gone up from Warriors who meet face to face,” Daniels added.
Warriors can connect with fellow Warriors and participate in online physical health and wellness challenges.
“This is an all hands-on deck type of initiative,” said Daniels.
The goal is to reach even more Warriors who have previously expressed interest in the organization’s mental health services but are not currently engaged.
“As veterans, we tend to self-isolate, this is all new for us, so it’s very important that we make the extra effort,” Daniels said.
The nonprofit provides free resources and engagement opportunities for post 9/11 veterans across the country.
The Wounded Warrior Project says it’s extremely important to be there for our veterans during this global health pandemic…especially until they can resume normal activities.
“The not being able to engage with veterans through their day-to-day job, being stuck in the house,” added Daniels, “The feedback that we’ve gotten from those calls, with our Operation Check-In Initiative, is we’re thankful you guys are still here.”
For more information: woundedwarriorproject.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.