BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - Twenty-one people have been arrested over a five-day period beginning Wednesday, January 30, 2019 as a result of "Operation Interception.
The goal of “Operation Interception” was to arrest persons who communicate with children on-line, have sexually explicit conversations, and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex.
“Operation Interception” was centered in Brookhaven. The operation took several months of planning. Most of the arrestees, ranging in age from 20 to 55, traveled from areas around metropolitan Atlanta with the intent to meet a child for sex.
Additionally, the operation targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor. On-line child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and ultimately arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex.
The following were arrested and charged in DeKalb County as part of “Operation Interception”:
- Nicholas Alexander Bowen
- Thomas Cheung
- Jeshua Elijah Collins
- James Tunde Fadeyi
- Walter Gonzalez-Amaya
- Larry Allen Gordon
- Zachary Tye Gourdine
- Dylan Michael Graham
- Richard Jason Hyder
- Mitchell Allen Kennedy
- Raheem Lalani
- Marco A. Mendoza-Escalante
- Darwin Menjivar-Fernandez
- Juan Valencia-Patino
- Juan Manuel Sanchez
- Junior Cornelius Timoteus
- Oscar Ramirez
- Dylan Golding Whynot
- Kyle A. Williams
- Robert Tyler Wilson
- Tarno M. Walters
The children these predators target are both boys and girls. Since 2014, the Georgia ICAC Task Force has arrested over 130 people in similar operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.