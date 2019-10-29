ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, a local non-profit and FedEx are looking to deliver the warmth to some local children.
Tuesday, FedEx and Operation Warm teamed up to help students at Cleveland Avenue Elementary School with more than 250 new coats in all sizes, styles, and colors.
Dr. Temeka Brantley, manager and community partnerships liaison at Operation Warm, said their partnerships with FedEx is invaluable to being able to serve communities in need, such as Cleveland Avenue Elementary.
Not only are the jackets new, but the kids also get to pick it out themselves. Allowing the students to pick out their own coat allows for a boost in self-confidence and self-esteem, Dr. Brantley told CBS 46 meteorologist Molly McCollum.
As an added bonus, each coat was equipped with a light on the zipper to make it easier for cars to see kids on early morning walks to the bus stop.
At the end of the day there were smiles and warm feelings across the school and for everyone involved.
