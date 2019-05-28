DeKalb County, GA. (CBS46) The all-clear has been given at the DeKalb County courthouse after a suspicious package forced the evacuation of the facility Tuesday morning.
The courthouse is located on McDonough Street in Decatur.
Bomb and canine units investigated an unattended suitcase at the entrance of the facility. It was later determined that the package did not pose a threat.
Streets around the building were closed as a precautionary measure but all have since reopened.
The all-clear was given around 9:15 a.m.
Officers are currently investigating an unattended suitcase left in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse.— Decatur Police GA (@cityofdecaturpd) May 28, 2019
