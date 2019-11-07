COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) The Becton Dickinson plant in Covington is expected to reopen Thursday after a agreeing to a temporary shutdown of the facility last week.
The temporary shutdown allowed the state time to test the air around the facility for the cancer-causing gas ethylene oxide.
Last month, state Attorney General Chris Carr filed a temporary restraining order on behalf of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to stop operations at the Newton County plant. The motion accused Becton Dickinson officials of misleading the state about the company's ethylene oxide leaks and failing to follow through on promises to fix them. The two sides ended up coming to an agreement.
According to a spokeswoman for BD, the company has agreed with state regulators to do the following:
- To operate at a reduced capacity at its Covington facility
- Not to expand production at its Madison facility
- To implement certain operational modifications to further reduce emissions and protect product availability for patients
Ethylene oxide is widely used to sterilize medical equipment used in procedures for urological conditions, cardiothoracic and lung cancer surgeries, retinal detachments and ablations.
