ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Oprah Winfrey is in the A-T-L and today she made a surprise visit to an iconic restaurant ahead of her big night at State Farm Arena on Saturday.
In partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, the media mogul has stopped in multiple cities across the country for her "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour."
This weekend, Jan. 25, marks the fourth stop with special guest Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! However, before even stepping foot on stage, Oprah made waves around the city with her Friday afternoon stop to Busy Bee's Cafe in the historic West End-Vine City community on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
There were around 20 diners at the establishment when Winfrey and a camera crew popped in to speak with owner Tracy Gates. The restaurant has been a fixture in the city for decades, often attracting Civil Rights Movement leaders, celebrities and political fixtures.
Winfrey chose Busy Bee's Cafe as one of six local restaurants that WW participants can earn points at when indulging in a modified meal. The historic Atlanta food nook is offering WW certified haddock fillets baked in lemon herb butter sauce over yellow rice!
Other local restaurants including WW dishes include: MetroFresh, Local Green Atlanta, Joy Cafe, Root Baking Co. and General Muir.
Winfrey, who still has five tour cities left, has selected restaurants in previous stops including Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, St. Paul, Minnesota and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Remaining tour stops include:
- Feb. 8 Brooklyn, NY with Michelle Obama
- Feb. 15 Dallas, Tx with Tracee Ellis Ross
- Feb. 22 San Francisco, Ca with Kate Hudson
- Feb. 29 Los Angeles, Ca with Jennifer Lopez
- Mar. 7 Denver, Co with Gayle King
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.