Oprah Winfrey will host a free virtual wellness event on self-love this weekend.

Oprah's 'Your life in focus: Be the love you need' will take place on Saturday, February 13, in collaboration with Weight Watchers.

Oprah will be joined by guests like Ciara, Jennifer Garner, and James Corden.

