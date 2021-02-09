Oprah Winfrey will host a free virtual wellness event on self-love this weekend.
Oprah's 'Your life in focus: Be the love you need' will take place on Saturday, February 13, in collaboration with Weight Watchers.
Oprah will be joined by guests like Ciara, Jennifer Garner, and James Corden.
Click here to register for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.