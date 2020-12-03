Black Voters Matter (BVM) co-founder LaTosha Brown will be joining Oprah Winfrey for a virtual town hall event to discuss the upcoming special election in Georgia.
Participants will share voter registration and absentee ballot information for Georgia voters and encourage Georgia residents to participate in virtual phone banking, in partnership with BVM.
Other guests will include: Nse Ufot from The New Georgia Project, Stephanie Brown James from the Collective PAC Education Fund, and Cheryl Lowery from The Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute.
The town hall will stream live via Zoom at 8 p.m. and those interested in attending must register in advance at ZoomWithOprah.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.