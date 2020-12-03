GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event

Black Voters Matter (BVM) co-founder LaTosha Brown will be joining Oprah Winfrey for a virtual town hall event to discuss the upcoming special election in Georgia.

Participants will share voter registration and absentee ballot information for Georgia voters and encourage Georgia residents to participate in virtual phone banking, in partnership with BVM.

Other guests will include: Nse Ufot from The New Georgia Project, Stephanie Brown James from the Collective PAC Education Fund, and Cheryl Lowery from The Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute.

The town hall will stream live via Zoom at 8 p.m. and those interested in attending must register in advance at ZoomWithOprah.com.

