Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As tens of thousands make their way to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, a non-stop effort to find victims of sex trafficking, is paying off.
Volunteers made progress tracking down missing children suspected to be victims of human trafficking and not just one, but multiple.
Almost 400 volunteers spent their weekend labeling and delivering soaps and wipes with the number to the human trafficking hotline to area hotels motels restaurants and emergency rooms.
The event was sponsored by the nonprofit ‘Save Our Adolescents From Prostitution’ or S.O.A.P. and volunteers say even though it’s only been a few days, the initiative is already working.
“Several girls were identified by the various hotels and the police was called and were very hopeful that they will be saved,” said Margie Eden, co-chair of S.O.A.P.
Volunteers says since the event, they have not only located multiple victims but are expecting an increase in calls to the hotline.
“This is the 8th year the project has been done in various cities and in the years that it has been done, they had a tremendous uptick in calls during the super bowl week.
And over the next few days, volunteers say they will continue to deliver soaps and wipes with the number to the human trafficking hotline to locations those being trafficked will likely visit.
“We don’t want Atlanta to be known for the highest sex trafficking cities, but a city that cares about its children will do whatever it takes to keep them safe,” said fellow co-chair of S.O.A.P. Linda Bressler.
As part of the S.O.A.P. event, volunteers delivered more the 60,000 soaps and wipes with the number to the human trafficking hotline to about 400 locations.
If you think you see someone who's being used to sell sex, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
