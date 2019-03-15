LOCUST GROVE, GA (CBS46) Two local organizations are teaming up to help the family of a fallen Locust Grove police officer.
Chase Maddox was killed last year in the line of duty while serving a search warrant.
His eight-year-old son Bradin has cerebal palsy and is wheelchair bound. To help him get around, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Home Depot are building ramps at the Maddox family home.
Officer Maddox's widow says they will give Bradin more freedom as the family continues to cope with their loss. To donate click here.
